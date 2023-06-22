Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 503,668 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,128,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,668 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

