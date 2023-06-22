Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Quadratic Capital Management LLC

Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 10.1% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $70,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

