1,500 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $141.14 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

