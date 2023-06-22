iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Position Lowered by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000.

IYK opened at $199.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

