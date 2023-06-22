Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,233 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,233 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 147,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 37,264 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Shopify by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

