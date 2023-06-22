iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

