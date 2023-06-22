Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.59. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

