Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $395,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

