Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $531,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJK opened at $73.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
