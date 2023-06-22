Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Livent Price Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.