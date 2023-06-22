Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $609,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $97.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

