Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

