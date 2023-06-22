Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $403,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

SOXX opened at $491.12 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $517.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.68. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.