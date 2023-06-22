Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.