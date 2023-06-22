Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 14,989 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,989 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

CCI stock opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

