Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

