Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 39,840 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,278,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after buying an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 1,179,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

