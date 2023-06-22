Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

