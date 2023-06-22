129 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

XLG stock opened at $343.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $352.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

