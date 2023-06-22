Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

