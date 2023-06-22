Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $3,833,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 415,113 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

OWL stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,801.40%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

