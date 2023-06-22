Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $199,000 in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.5 %

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -106.33%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

