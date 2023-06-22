Naviter Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,537 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,445.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

