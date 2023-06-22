Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $185.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

