Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $975.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

