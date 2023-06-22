Naviter Wealth LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $54.18 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.56%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

