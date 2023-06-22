Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 54,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 112.7% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

