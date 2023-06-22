802 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 802 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SAP by 66.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in SAP by 49.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $134.80 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

