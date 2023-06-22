Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

