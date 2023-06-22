Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

