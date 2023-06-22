Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,316 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

