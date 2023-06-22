Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $194.84 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

