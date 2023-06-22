Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,062,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
BATS PAVE opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
