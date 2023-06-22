Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,699,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 113,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.