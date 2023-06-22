Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,645,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,989,000 after buying an additional 74,682 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

