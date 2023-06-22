Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

COWZ opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

