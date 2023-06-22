Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $247.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

