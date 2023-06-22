Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000.

Shares of FIW opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $68.18 and a 1 year high of $88.14.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

