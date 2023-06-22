Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.