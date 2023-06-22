Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Guggenheim cut their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,028,694 shares of company stock worth $62,938,107 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

