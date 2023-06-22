Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Guggenheim cut their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.
Shares of TTD opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
