Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simon Property Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

