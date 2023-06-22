Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DGRO stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.