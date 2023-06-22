Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

