Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Position Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,232 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PHDG opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.