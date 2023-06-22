McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.52 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.18.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

