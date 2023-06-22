20,827 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

