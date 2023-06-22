Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Trimmed by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

