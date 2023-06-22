Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34,325 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 562.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $43.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

