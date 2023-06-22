Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,990 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period.

Sabre Stock Performance

Sabre stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.81. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

