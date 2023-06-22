Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,587 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

